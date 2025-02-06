IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC raised IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.57.

NYSE IAG opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.56. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 49.56%. The business had revenue of $438.90 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 700,955 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

