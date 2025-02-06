Informa (OTCMKTS:IFPJF) Shares Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFPJF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.24. 1,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Informa Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic research company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers digital content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and online platforms that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

