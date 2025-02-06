InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on InspireMD in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Get InspireMD alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on InspireMD

InspireMD Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSE:NSPR opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.00. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.42.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 413.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InspireMD

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSPR. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InspireMD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InspireMD during the third quarter valued at $492,000. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InspireMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.