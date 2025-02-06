Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Stock Position Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,834,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,025,000 after buying an additional 376,770 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,743,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,920,000 after acquiring an additional 141,687 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,673,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,378,000 after purchasing an additional 393,229 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,263,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,796,000 after purchasing an additional 184,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,093,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,888,000 after purchasing an additional 197,353 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $70.28 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $70.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.96.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

