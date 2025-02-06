Investors Buy Large Volume of PayPal Call Options (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 167,327 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 133% compared to the average daily volume of 71,839 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PayPal from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.29.

Get PayPal alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $79.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in PayPal by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 125.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.