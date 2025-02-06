iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.4% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVV opened at $607.17 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $493.07 and a 52 week high of $613.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $600.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.15. The firm has a market cap of $523.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

