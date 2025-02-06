iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,585 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 31.0% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $132,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $607.17 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $493.07 and a one year high of $613.79. The company has a market cap of $523.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $600.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.15.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

