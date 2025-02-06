iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Position Lifted by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.48 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $96.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.55.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.3414 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

