iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $301.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.11. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.92 and a one year high of $317.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

