J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Receives $38.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

J.Jill Price Performance

J.Jill stock opened at $25.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $40.61. The company has a market cap of $388.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. J.Jill had a return on equity of 71.30% and a net margin of 6.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

J.Jill Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. J.Jill’s payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 6,740 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $192,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,745.52. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Claire Spofford sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $189,778.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,095. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,341 shares of company stock worth $781,538 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.Jill

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in J.Jill by 196.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in J.Jill by 58.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in J.Jill by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J.Jill

(Get Free Report

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

