Jacobsen Capital Management Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jacobsen Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.8% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 692.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $378.17 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $406.20 and a 200-day moving average of $301.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 185.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $411.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,802. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,402,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,548,461.84. This trade represents a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 672,776 shares of company stock worth $242,149,822 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

