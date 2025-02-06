Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.83 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

