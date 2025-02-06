Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $960,000 Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,316 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 1.9% during the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 54,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 162.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

PARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

NASDAQ PARA opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

