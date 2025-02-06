Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,446,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,262,000 after purchasing an additional 36,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,081,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,248,000 after buying an additional 467,049 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 350.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,062,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,463,000 after buying an additional 827,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,038,000 after buying an additional 44,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $45.99.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

