JB Capital LLC Sells 270 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JB Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 101.4% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:V opened at $349.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $351.25. The company has a market cap of $650.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.07 and a 200-day moving average of $294.37.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Visa from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on V

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $874,480.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,500. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,146 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.