Jennison Associates LLC Sells 4,749,055 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,249,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,749,055 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 4.4% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,244,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $5,091,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,308,000. The trade was a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $232.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

