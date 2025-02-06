Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 425,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,985,000 after acquiring an additional 52,997 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 490,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 201,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $154.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $372.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.09. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.