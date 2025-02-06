Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 331,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,083 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $154.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $372.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.09. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.59%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.