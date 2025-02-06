Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 713 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,248 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,248.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,124,000 after buying an additional 184,459 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Tesla by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 59.2% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 117,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after acquiring an additional 43,685 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 144,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,761,200. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 672,776 shares of company stock valued at $242,149,822 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. UBS Group upped their price target on Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $378.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 185.38, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $406.20 and a 200 day moving average of $301.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.