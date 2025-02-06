JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JMUB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 291.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.67. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1299 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

