KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in KB Home were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 47.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,411,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,690,000 after buying an additional 1,752,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,539,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,285,000 after purchasing an additional 45,311 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,206,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,047,000 after purchasing an additional 73,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,938,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $89,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $74.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on KB Home from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.21.

KB Home Trading Up 1.3 %

KB Home stock opened at $67.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.53. KB Home has a 52 week low of $58.47 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

Insider Activity

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,891,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,708.21. The trade was a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

