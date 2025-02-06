KBC Group NV Boosts Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 565.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 562.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $1,095,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 10,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $898,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,510,635.20. This trade represents a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adel Mekhail sold 9,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $743,166.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,930. This trade represents a 33.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBH opened at $75.90 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $283.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBH. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sidoti lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

