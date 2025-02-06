KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 26.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,083.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth about $209,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Korn Ferry

In related news, CEO Mark Arian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $1,444,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,096.56. This trade represents a 22.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $69.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.57. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $57.80 and a 52-week high of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

