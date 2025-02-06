KBC Group NV Buys 1,299 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,475. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,834.84. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,956 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $275.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Further Reading

