KBC Group NV Has $158,000 Holdings in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CART. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Maplebear by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Maplebear by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in Maplebear by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 151,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Price Performance

NASDAQ:CART opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.88. Maplebear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Maplebear

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.03 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($20.86) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maplebear news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total value of $891,627.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,804,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,528,321.71. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $92,261.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,660.92. This represents a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,787. 36.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CART has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Maplebear from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Maplebear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.96.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

