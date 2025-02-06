KBC Group NV Has $187,000 Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in RadNet were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the third quarter worth about $2,922,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 12.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,334,000 after purchasing an additional 41,381 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in RadNet by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RadNet by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RDNT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on RadNet from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of RadNet from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

In other news, insider Ranjan Jayanathan sold 38,557 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,084,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 192,724 shares in the company, valued at $15,417,920. The trade was a 16.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $1,004,295.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,519.85. The trade was a 16.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $67.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $93.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -962.01 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.98.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

