L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 51.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $208.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.18 and a 1-year high of $265.74.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.65, for a total transaction of $376,878.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,383.80. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,757. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.07.

L3Harris Technologies Profile



L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

