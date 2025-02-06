Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Trading 9.6% Higher on Earnings Beat

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $181.44 and last traded at $182.41. 26,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 131,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.50.

The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lancaster Colony from $232.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,027,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.87.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

See Also

