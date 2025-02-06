Lazari Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,415 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.1% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Broadcom by 856.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,014,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,101,000 after purchasing an additional 908,585 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 893.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 787.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 772.0% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 38,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $232.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.62 and its 200 day moving average is $183.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 189.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 192.50%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $4,815,916.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,809,191.40. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,627,425.40. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.