Lazari Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,934 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.7% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,500. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $7,213,146. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $349.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $351.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.73.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

