Level Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Level Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,296 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 672,776 shares of company stock worth $242,149,822 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.31.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $378.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $406.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 185.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

