LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $3.30. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 243,145 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPTH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $129.32 million, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.01.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.51% and a negative net margin of 25.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.