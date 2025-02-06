Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1,239.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,319,000 after purchasing an additional 107,844 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 392.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,815 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 66,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

LYV stock opened at $149.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

