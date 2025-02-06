M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) and Everus (NYSE:ECG) Financial Comparison

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) and Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares M/I Homes and Everus”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M/I Homes $4.50 billion 0.74 $563.72 million $19.71 6.13 Everus $2.73 billion 1.29 $137.23 million N/A N/A

M/I Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Everus.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M/I Homes 0 0 1 1 3.50 Everus 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for M/I Homes and Everus, as reported by MarketBeat.

M/I Homes presently has a consensus price target of $176.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.16%. Everus has a consensus price target of $73.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.31%. Given M/I Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe M/I Homes is more favorable than Everus.

Profitability

This table compares M/I Homes and Everus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M/I Homes 12.51% 20.20% 12.84% Everus N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of M/I Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of M/I Homes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

M/I Homes beats Everus on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, multi-generational, and luxury homebuyers under the M/I Homes brand name. In addition, the company purchases undeveloped land to develop into developed lots for the construction of single-family homes, as well as for sale to others. Further, the company originates and sells mortgages; and serves as a title insurance agent by providing title insurance policies, examination, and closing services to purchasers of its homes. M/I Homes, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Everus

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

