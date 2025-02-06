Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $349.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $351.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $874,480.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,500. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $7,213,146. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.73.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

