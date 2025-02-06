Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Sells 177 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Bank of America cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $154.68 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.51 and its 200 day moving average is $156.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $372.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 74.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

