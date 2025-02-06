Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.86 and traded as high as $2.06. Marchex shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 30,750 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $87.80 million, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marchex stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Marchex worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

