McAdam LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

McAdam LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,578 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 692.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total transaction of $2,402,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,548,461.84. This trade represents a 7.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 672,776 shares of company stock worth $242,149,822. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $378.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.38, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.73. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.31.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

