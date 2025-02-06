Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Up 12.3% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $143.94 and last traded at $150.43. Approximately 4,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 28,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.93.

The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.66. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 107.56% and a positive return on equity of 28.52%.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth $70,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 6.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $754.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

See Also

