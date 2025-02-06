Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Boosted by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,122 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,893 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.83.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.97, for a total value of $21,838,890.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.77, for a total transaction of $232,424.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,018,473.83. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 700,241 shares of company stock valued at $434,752,368. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $704.87 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $414.50 and a 1-year high of $718.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $621.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $571.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

