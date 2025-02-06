Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.10 and traded as high as $5.30. Movano shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 3,519 shares.

Movano Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movano

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Movano stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 152,029 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 2.30% of Movano at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movano Company Profile

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.

