NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 18,850.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in NICE were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruni J V & Co. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the third quarter valued at about $22,849,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NICE by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter worth about $7,433,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in NICE by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 517,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ NICE opened at $173.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $151.52 and a 12-month high of $270.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NICE. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.93.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

