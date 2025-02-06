NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Walker Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.8% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $124.76 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.83 and its 200 day moving average is $129.39.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

