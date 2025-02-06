NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.6% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Melius Research raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $124.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.83 and a 200-day moving average of $129.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

