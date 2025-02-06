Oak Family Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 12,570 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,886,323.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,443 shares in the company, valued at $74,728,221.66. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $232.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.62 and a 200-day moving average of $183.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.50%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.