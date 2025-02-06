Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,690 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in RLI by 620.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in RLI by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RLI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RLI news, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.35 per share, for a total transaction of $356,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,931,206.50. This represents a 3.73 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $33,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,622 shares in the company, valued at $36,421,205.05. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,200 shares of company stock worth $805,774. Company insiders own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $77.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $67.53 and a 12-month high of $91.14. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.05.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on RLI from $100.50 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of RLI from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RLI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

