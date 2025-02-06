Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLTR. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $101.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.92. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $106.91. The company has a market capitalization of $230.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 506.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.81.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,823,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $115,105,758.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $406,004,124.96. This represents a 22.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 8,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $514,411.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,903.40. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,653,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,407,675 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,261,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 83.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 172.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

