Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Up 25.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 25.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $110.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Palantir Technologies traded as high as $106.91 and last traded at $104.88. Approximately 115,890,851 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 72,685,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.74.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLTR. Wedbush boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $650,740.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,454,469.88. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,823,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total value of $115,105,758.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,004,124.96. The trade was a 22.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,653,753 shares of company stock worth $1,039,407,675. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $230.90 billion, a PE ratio of 506.83, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.