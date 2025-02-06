Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Has $506,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 284.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $109.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $482.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $100.42 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

