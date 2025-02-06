PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
PHX Minerals Stock Up 2.1 %
NYSE:PHX opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $148.80 million, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.54. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61.
PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.
About PHX Minerals
PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.
