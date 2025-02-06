PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

PHX Minerals Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:PHX opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $148.80 million, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.54. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PHX Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 32,406 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 135,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 40.9% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

